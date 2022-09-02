i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Update

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

IIIV stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $735.38 million, a PE ratio of -34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

