IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Stake Raised by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767,673 shares during the period. IAMGOLD makes up approximately 3.6% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 2.20% of IAMGOLD worth $36,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAG. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.91.

NYSE IAG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.20. 119,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,390. The firm has a market cap of $574.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

