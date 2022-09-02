Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.66 million.

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,596. Ichor has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $852.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley lowered shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ichor by 21.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ichor by 32.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ichor in the second quarter valued at $369,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

