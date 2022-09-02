Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.50 ($5.61). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.38 ($5.49), with a volume of 30,600 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported (€0.07) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of (€0.07) (($0.07)). The company had revenue of €2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €2.20 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDR. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

