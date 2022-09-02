IDEX Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $45.90 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,324.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00132912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00084992 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,170,047 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

