II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Gap Up to $44.51

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.51, but opened at $47.00. II-VI shares last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 4,933 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on II-VI to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

II-VI Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89.

Insider Activity at II-VI

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.08%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $103,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of II-VI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in II-VI by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in II-VI in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in II-VI by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Further Reading

