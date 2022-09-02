Iluka Resources Limited (ILU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This is an increase from Iluka Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other news, insider Thomas (Tom) O’Leary purchased 360,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.78 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of A$3,524,702.22 ($2,464,826.73).

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

