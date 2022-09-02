ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.97

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.97 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 6.23 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,548,882 shares changing hands.

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

