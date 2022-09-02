Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $317.00

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 317 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 306.80 ($3.71), with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($3.78).

Indus Gas Trading Down 11.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £512.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.37, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 257.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 246.73.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 2,176 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

