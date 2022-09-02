Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 41,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,413,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.