Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 41,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,413,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.
Infinera Stock Down 6.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Transactions at Infinera
In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinera (INFN)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.