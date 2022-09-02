Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingredion Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE:INGR opened at $86.48 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

