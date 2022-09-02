InRetail Peru (OTCMKTS:INREF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

InRetail Peru (OTCMKTS:INREF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

InRetail Peru Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INREF opened at 36.00 on Friday.

InRetail Peru Company Profile

InRetail Perú Corp. operates as a multi-format retailer in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Food Retail, Pharma, and Shopping Malls. It operates its supermarkets under the Plaza Vea Hiper, Plaza Vea Super, Vivanda, Makro, and Mass brands; and pharmacy chains under the Inkafarma and Mifarma brands, as well as shopping centers chain under the Real Plaza brand.

