InRetail Peru (OTCMKTS:INREF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

InRetail Peru (OTCMKTS:INREF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.
InRetail Peru Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS INREF opened at 36.00 on Friday.
InRetail Peru Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InRetail Peru (INREF)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for InRetail Peru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InRetail Peru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.