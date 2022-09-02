Insider Buying: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,633.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FMAO opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $370.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.34. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $42.13.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.