Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £11,684.25 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £11,684.25 ($14,118.23).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 71.31 ($0.86) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 77.87 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.91 ($1.96). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.52. The company has a market capitalization of £5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,850.00.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.78) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 105.80 ($1.28).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.