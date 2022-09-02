Insider Selling: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Director Sells $33,688.01 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.37. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 12.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after purchasing an additional 131,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,002,000 after buying an additional 177,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,346,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

