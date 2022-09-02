Insider Selling: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) CFO Sells $61,197.30 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) CFO Laurie L. Latham sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $61,197.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $80,061.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Quest Resource Trading Up 14.1 %

QRHC stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.26 million, a PE ratio of -102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 355,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 17.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

