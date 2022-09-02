Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,682 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Insperity worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,485 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.