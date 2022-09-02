Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Insider Jacqueline Milne Buys 5,300 Shares

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline Milne acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.80 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,840.00 ($10,377.62).

Integral Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.22.

Integral Diagnostics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Integral Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Integral Diagnostics

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides its services through 67 radiology clinics. Integral Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

