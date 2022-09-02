Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 2,679 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GS opened at $333.50 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.13 and a 200-day moving average of $322.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

