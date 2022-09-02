Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after purchasing an additional 115,563 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $117.33 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $131.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day moving average is $120.71.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

