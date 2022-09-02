Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,595,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,348,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,270,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 926,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,476,000 after buying an additional 62,822 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 673,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,082,000 after buying an additional 100,389 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI opened at $50.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91.

