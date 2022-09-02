Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 39,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 202,580 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 43,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

NYSE F opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

