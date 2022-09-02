Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 250.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $227,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $31.09 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.