Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884,908 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 533,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $134,205,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.52 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

