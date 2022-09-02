Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $305,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 533,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100,362 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

