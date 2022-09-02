Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 3.48% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 630.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 66,778 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IBHD opened at $22.58 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

