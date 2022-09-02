Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 640 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 94,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,315,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,267,000 after purchasing an additional 91,944 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $49.13 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

