Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 4,152 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.22% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDVV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95.

