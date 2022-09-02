International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 426.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,078 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

