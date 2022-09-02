International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

