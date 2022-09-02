Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

Shares of VGM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 77,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 37.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.