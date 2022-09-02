Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance
Shares of VGM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 77,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $14.36.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
