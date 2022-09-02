Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 51,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,437. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
