Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 51,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,437. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.