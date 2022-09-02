Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 1st (APA, BOX, CGEN, EGY, FWONK, HMY, IVZ, KFRC, LMAT, MDXG)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, September 1st:
APA (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
