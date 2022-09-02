Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 1st (APA, BOX, CGEN, EGY, FWONK, HMY, IVZ, KFRC, LMAT, MDXG)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, September 1st:

APA (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

