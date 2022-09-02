Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73.

About Investor AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.