Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 7,495 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 509% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,231 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RLX Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after buying an additional 2,160,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RLX Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,392,000 after buying an additional 257,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 663.0% in the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RLX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,371,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. RLX Technology has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $7.34.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

