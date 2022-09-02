Iofina (LON:IOF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.22

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.22 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 24.89 ($0.30). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.28), with a volume of 463,847 shares traded.

Iofina Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.65 million and a PE ratio of 599.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Iofina

(Get Rating)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.