ION (ION) Hits Market Cap of $160,184.34

ION (ION) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $160,184.34 and $66.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00094935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00262484 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022968 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002704 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,789,422 coins and its circulating supply is 13,889,422 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

