iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.36.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.12 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.