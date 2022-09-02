Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $88,656.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,324.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,512. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,225. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.04.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
