iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $109.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.