iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day moving average is $120.71. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $131.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

