iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 2.6% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $3,980,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $123.96. 88,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,212. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $176.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.68.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.