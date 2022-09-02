iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $50.30 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period.

