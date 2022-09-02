iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Acquired by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 52,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,280. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.