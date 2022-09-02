iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 6.2% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

ITOT stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.99. 40,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,134. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33.

