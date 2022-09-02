iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IUSB stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,110.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 480,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,960 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 1,152,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 397,967 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 444,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after buying an additional 136,018 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 184,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 124,045 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,185,000.

