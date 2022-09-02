iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

