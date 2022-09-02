iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SUSB opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter.

