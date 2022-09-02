iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,632 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.5% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,199. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

