iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after buying an additional 84,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,334,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

